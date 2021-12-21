TWICE’s Jeongyeon will not participate in the group’s Seoul concerts

TWICE member Jeongyeon will not be participating in the group’s upcoming in-person concerts in Seoul.

According to a statement by JYP Entertainment on December 20, Jeongyeon will not be present in the Seoul leg of the girl group’s ‘III’ world tour due to health concerns. The nine-member act are set to hold concerts on December 25 and 26.

JYP Entertainment explained that this decision was reached after “​​discussions with her and the other members,” as translated by Soompi. “We apologize for delivering such unfortunate news to the fans who have been waiting for these concerts. As an agency, we will do our best to make sure that our artists can promote in good health,” it added.

JYP Entertainment is also offering “100 per cent refunds without extra fees” for fans who no longer wish to attend the concerts following the announcement. “We are grateful for the anticipation and support for [TWICE’s ‘III’ world tour] and apologise once again for this news,” JYP said.

Prior to this, Jeongyeon has went on a hiatus from group activities in August. At the time, JYP Entertainment said that the singer was taking a break due to symptoms of “panic and psychological anxiety”.

Jeongyeon later joined the rest of the girl group during some promotional activities for their latest Korean album, ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3′ in November. Around that time, the singer also spoke about her brief stint as a barista during her hiatus from group activities.

Last week, TWICE cancelled the Christmas Eve date of their upcoming concerts in Seoul. JYP Entertainment cited complications relating to the South Korean government’s new COVID-19 restrictions for the concert’s sudden axing.