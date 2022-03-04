TWICE’s Jihyo to contribute solo song for ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One’ soundtrack

TWICE member Jihyo is set to contribute a song to the soundtrack of the ongoing coming-of-age K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One.

Studio MaumC, the production company in charge of the Twenty Five Twenty One soundtrack, announced today (March 4) that the TWICE vocalist would be releasing a new ballad track titled ‘Stardust Love Song’ over the weekend on March 6, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Notably, ‘Stardust Love Song’ will be Jihyo’s first-ever solo song, as well as her first time contributing to a soundtrack of a TV series. Other musicians that have lent their voices to the soundtrack include NCT’s Taeil, BIBI, SEVENTEEN’s DK and more.

A snippet of ‘Stardust Love Song’ had been teased during the most recent episode of Twenty Five Twenty One, which premiered on both South Korean cable network tvN and Netflix on February 27.

Twenty Five Twenty One, which airs every Saturday and Sunday, tells the story of five characters as they navigate adulthood, romance and their dreams from 1998 to 2021. The series is led by Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri, whose characters first meet at ages 21 and 18, and later fall in love when they reunite at ages 25 and 21.

The coming-of-age drama also stars Lee Joo-myung (Now, We Are Breaking Up) as Moon Ji-woong, a former internet star, and Choi Hyun-wook of Racket Boys fame as Hee-do’s class leader, Ji Seung-Wan.

Filming for the K-drama was recently delayed after lead actress Kim Tae-ri had tested positive for COVID-19, as a result of her halting all immediate, scheduled activities as a safety precaution. However, despite the situation, cable network tvN clarified that “there have been no changes to the broadcast schedule”.