TWICE share snippets from upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, including new title track ‘Talk That Talk’

TWICE have unveiled snippets of tracks from upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’ in a special “Sneak Peek” video.

On August 23, the nine-member girl group shared sneak peeks of all seven songs from their 11th mini-album that’s due out on Friday (August 26) at 1pm KST/midnight EST. These include its title track ‘Talk That Talk’, which will get a music video release at the same time the album drops.

About 20 seconds of each song is teased in the new clip, along with behind-the-scenes footage of TWICE during their photoshoot for the album’s photobook and promotional images, several of which have been uploaded to their social media accounts in the past week.

As previously revealed in the official ‘Between 1&2’ tracklist, the forthcoming release includes several tracks that were co-written by the members of TWICE. Among these is the B-side ‘Trouble’, which was written and co-composed by TWICE’s leader and main vocalist Jihyo.

Other songs on the mini-album include ‘Queen of Hearts’, ‘Basics’, ‘Brave’, ‘Gone’ and ‘When We Were Kids’. The latter two tracks were co-written by rapper Dahyun.

TWICE will also be holding a Comeback Live & MTV Fresh Out Live performance on the day ‘Between 1&2’ drops, per a promotional timeline they shared earlier this month. As part of their album rollout, the girl group have also dropped an opening trailer for the mini-album. Watch it here.

‘Between 1&2’ will mark TWICE’s first domestic comeback of 2022, and is the follow-up to their third studio album, ’Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. That record, which arrived in November 2021, was led by the title track ‘Scientist’ and also included the group’s first-ever English-language single ‘The Feels’.