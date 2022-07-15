TWICE live it up in music video for new Japanese single, ‘Celebrate’

TWICE have unveiled their latest Japanese single ‘Celebrate’, alongside its music video.

The energetic new track was released on July 14 along with its accompanying video treatment on the K-pop girl group’s official Japanese YouTube channel. The visual sees the nine members of TWICE prepare for a summer’s night out and ends in the group performing ‘Celebrate”s choreography in the middle of a pool party complete with neon lights and fireworks.

“I’m next to you, still / You’re next to me, whatever your whereabouts, present / Let’s ce-ce-ce-celebrate,” they harmonise on the chorus.

‘Celebrate’ is both a pre-release and title track for TWICE’s forthcoming Japanese studio record of the same name, due to arrive on July 27. Its release is set to commemorate the girl group’s 5th Japanese anniversary since their first original Japanese-language release.

The song was also co-written by all nine members of the group as well as JYP Entertainment head Jinyoung Park. Meanwhile, the eight remaining tracks include two songs co-written by Da-hyun – ‘That’s all I’m saying’ and ‘TICK TOCK’. The other pre-release singles from the album are ‘Just be yourself’ which arrived in March, and the winter single ‘Doughnut’ which dropped in December last year.

Earlier this week, TWICE announced the impending arrival of a new Korean mini-album titled ‘Between 1&2’. It will be their 11th mini-album so far and their first since their 2021 effort ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. ‘Between 1&2’ is due out on August 26.

Before that, it was announced that all nine members of TWICE have renewed their exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment, pre-empting their expiration this fall.

Last month, TWICE’s Nayeon made her solo debut with her solo album ‘IM NAYEON’, which included tracks such as ‘Love Countdown’ and ‘POP!’, and guest appearances from rapper Wonstein and JYP Entertainment labelmate Felix of Stray Kids.

Nayeon was the first TWICE member to go solo. In a recent interview, the idol called the decision to go solo a “new beginning for both Nayeon and TWICE”, and credited her bandmates for “help[ing] with making important decisions”.