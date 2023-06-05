TWICE drop mysterious teaser for August release ‘Killin’ Me Good’

K-pop girl group TWICE have unveiled a teaser image for an upcoming release in August.

On June 5 at Midnight KST, the girl group shared a teaser poster hinting at a new release in August titled ‘Killin’ Me Good’. The image features a hand — presumably one of the TWICE members’ — holding onto a steering wheel.

While JYP Entertainment has yet to unveil any other details surrounding the upcoming project, fans of the group have pointed out that it is unlikely to be a full group release due to its proximity to Japanese subunit MISAMO’s upcoming debut in July.

Additionally, member Chaeyoung hinted during a March 2023 interview that the group and its members would be releasing more solo projects moving forward.

Many are now speculating that the poster is linked to the long-awaited solo debut of TWICE leader and main vocalist Jihyo. Notably, fans have found that the image file was named “TW-JH-M1”, presumably standing for “TWICE Jihyo Mini-album 1”.

The singer has also been performing an unreleased solo track titled ‘Nightmare’ on the group’s ongoing ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, leading fans to believe that Jihyo would be the next TWICE member to make her debut as a soloist.

If true, this will make Jihyo the second member of TWICE to make her official solo debut, after vocalist Nayeon released her debut EP ‘Im Nayeon’ and its lead single ‘POP!’ in June 2022.

Their latest release as a group had been their March mini-album ‘Ready To Be’, which was led by the single ‘Set Me Free’. In support of its release, the group later embarked on their ‘Ready To Be’ world tour the following month with a two-night concert in Seoul.

TWICE have since completed the Japan and Australia legs of the tour, with the North American leg set to begin later this week. The group have also announced tour dates in Asia and Europe in September 2023.