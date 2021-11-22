K-pop girl group TWICE have scored their second Top 10 on the Billboard 200 with their latest album, ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’.

On November 22, Billboard announced that the act’s new studio album had debuted at Number Three on the chart. This marks a new peak for the K-pop girl group, as well as TWICE’s first-ever Top Three entry on the chart.

‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ is also now the nine-member girl group’s second Top 10 album ever, following June’s ‘Taste of Love’, which debuted at number six upon its release. The 14-track record also marks their fourth release to chart on the Billboard 200, after 2020’s ‘More & More’ (Number 200) and ‘Eyes Wide Open’ (Number 72).

.@JYPETWICE's 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' debuts at No. 3 on this week's #Billboard200 chart, earning the group its second top 10 album after 'Taste of Love: The 10th Mini Album' earlier this year. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 21, 2021

TWICE remains one of the only two K-pop girl groups to ever achieve a Top 10 position on the Billboard 200, after BLACKPINK reached number two with their first full-length album ‘The Album’ last year.

‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ was released on November 12 alongside the music video for its lead single ‘Scientist’. The record also features the group’s first-ever official English-language single ‘The Feels’, which became the group’s first-ever song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, charting at Number 83 for the week of October 16.

Last week, TWICE unveiled the first few dates of their upcoming world tour, which currently includes five North American shows. The girl group are set to perform in Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and New York in February 2022.