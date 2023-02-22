TWICE announce ‘Ready To Be’ world tour with stops in Australia, US and more

TWICE have announced the ‘Ready To Be’ world tour with stops in South Korea, Australia, Japan and North America.
The K-pop girl group will support their upcoming mini-album ‘Ready To Be’ by taking over arenas on the first part of their fifth world tour. It will kick off with two nights in Seoul in April before moving onto Sydney and Melbourne in Australia the following month. TWICE will then perform in Japan – two nights each in Osaka and Tokyo – before heading to North America for nine shows across June and July.
More dates will be revealed soon, the tour poster promises. Get more info on tickets and Verified Fan onsale for the US shows here via Ticketmaster.
The dates for TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ world tour are:
APRIL
15-16: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
MAY
3: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
6: Melbourne, Australia, Rod LAver Arena
13-14: Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai
20-21: Tokyo, Japan, Ajinomoto Stadium
JUNE
10: Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium
13: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
16: Seattle, Washington, Tacoma Dome
21: Dallas, Texas, Globe Life Field
24: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
28: Chicago, Illinois, United Center
JULY
2: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena
6: East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
9: Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park
TWICE’s next mini-album ‘Ready To Be’ lands on March 10. Their 12th mini-album and their second since renewing their contracts as a group with JYP Entertainment, ‘Ready To Be’ features the pre-release track ‘Moonlight Sunrise’. Its tracklist also features the song ‘Set Me Free’, which will be released in both Korean and English.
TWICE are also gearing up for the launch of the Japanese sub-unit MISAMO, which is the trio of members Sana, Momo and Mina. They will release a mini-album in July.