TWICE’s Sana, Momo and Mina drop trailer for Japanese sub-unit debut as MISAMO

TWICE members Sana, Momo and Mina, or the sub-unit MISAMO, have dropped the first trailer for their much-anticipated Japanese debut in July.

JYP Entertainment dropped the first visuals for the trio’s forthcoming debut earlier today (February 9), which included a minute-long “opening trailer” as well as new concept photos for the sub-unit. In the trailer, MISAMO strike poses against a set resembling a bus stop while up-beat instrumental music plays. It’s unclear if the instrumental music is a preview of the MISAMO release.

In the video description for the trailer, the label also shared several key details about the trio’s impending debut. Officially due out on July 26 as an original Japanese release, MISAMO’s mini-album with have a total of six songs, including title track ‘Bouquet’. More details regarding the upcoming release are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

News of JYP’s plans to debut the MISAMO sub-unit surfaced in November 2022, after the company revealed plans for the nine-member girl group in its investment report for the third quarter of the year.

Before their July debut, MISAMO will join their TWICE bandmates in releasing the group’s 12th domestic mini-album ‘Ready To Be’ on March 10. Last month, they released ‘Moonlight Sunrise’, an English-language pre-release track and the band’s second English-language single after 2021’s ‘The Feels’.

Apart from the release of new music, TWICE will also embark on a “large-scale” world tour sometime this year, according to the same investment report published by JYP Entertainment late last year.