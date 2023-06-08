TWICE add second Singapore show due to “overwhelming demand”

TWICE have added a second show to the Singapore stop of their ‘Ready To Be’ world tour.

TWICE and event organiser Live Nation have announced a second date for the K-pop girl group’s ‘Ready To Be’ tour in Singapore due to “overwhelming demand”.

The new show will take place on September 3, a day after their original date September 2. Tickets for the upcoming show will go on sale tomorrow (June 9) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster website and hotline, as well as at SingPost outlets.

Advertisement

This comes just over an hour after tickets to the September 2 show of TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ world tour in Singapore went on sale earlier today at 10am local time. Tickets for that show have since sold out.

Tickets for TWICE’s Singapore ‘Ready to Be’ shows cost between SG$178 to SG$348, excluding the SG$4 booking fee for each ticket costing SG$30 and above. In addition, buyers will be limited to only four tickets per transaction.

Besides Singapore, TWICE are also set to perform in Thailand and the Philippines in September. Between their Southeast Asian dates, the girl group will also head to Europe to play shows in London, Paris and Berlin. Check out the full list of dates for TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ world tour here.

In other touring news, Dreamcatcher have announced that they are set to perform in Manila later this year. The upcoming show is called ‘Under the Moonlight’ and will take place in August. It is currently unclear if the K-pop act are set to bring the show to other countries or continents.