Here’s when tickets to TWICE’s 2023 Singapore concert go on sale

K-pop girl group TWICE have released ticketing details for their upcoming Singapore concert.

TWICE’s forthcoming concert in the Lion City on September 2 is part of their ongoing ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, in support of their 12th mini-album of the same name. The upcoming tour will also include stops in Bangkok and the Philippines, alongside shows in Europe and the US.

The pre-sale for Live Nation members will start at 10am local time on June 7 at the Live Nation website, and wrap up at 11:59pm on the same day. According to Ticketmaster, there will be a limited number of tickets available during the pre-sale.

According to the Ticketmaster website, tickets for TWICE’s Singapore ‘Ready to Be’ show will cost between SG$178 to SG$348, excluding the SG$4 booking fee for each ticket costing SG$30 and above. In addition, buyers will be limited to only four tickets per transaction.

VIP tickets will be available for purchase for enthusiastic fans to gain access to the soundcheck party, and each VIP ticket holder will also receive a commemorative laminate with lanyard! 🤩#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR#TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR_SG #TWICEinSG pic.twitter.com/hbamf2LnHb — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) May 31, 2023

TWICE recently wrapped up the Japan leg of their ‘Ready to Be’ world tour. The girl group are set to kick off the US leg of the tour next month, at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 10.

In other touring news, Red Velvet have cancelled their ‘R to V’ concerts dates in Bangkok, Thailand. The news comes just weeks after the shows were postponed from their original May 13 and 14 dates.

Meanwhile, aespa are set to bring their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour to Bangkok and Jakarta next month. The girl group have also announced the Europe, US and Latin America legs of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour.