TWICE release cryptic teasers for first English single ‘The Feels’

South Korean girl group TWICE have unveiled the teasers for their first English-language single, ‘The Feels’.
Earlier in the week, TWICE had uploaded two cryptic images of a sealed baby blue envelope with the nine-member act’s official logo. In the third teaser, which was uploaded today (August 6), the envelope is finally opened, revealing a prom invitation to a prom called ‘The Feels’, which is also the title of their upcoming song.
TWICE
1st Full English Single
<The Feels>
Where are we going tonight?#TWICE #트와이스 #TheFeels#GetTheFeelsWithTWICE pic.twitter.com/a5PIcNzL7i
— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) August 6, 2021
Back in June, TWICE announced on Twitter that they would be releasing dropping their first fully English-language single on an unnamed Friday this September. “More to come, stay tuned for TWICE,” read the tweet.
Although TWICE have previously released English-language tracks, the upcoming release will mark their first official English single. In 2020, the girl group had released English-versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese-language album ‘&Twice’.
TWICE recently made their comeback with the summer-ready single ‘Alcohol-Free’ from their latest mini-album ‘Taste Of Love’. In June, the nine-member act scored their first-ever top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 with the new project.
‘Taste Of Love’ debuted at number six, making them the second-ever K-pop girl group to achieve achieve a top 10 position on the chart. This comes after BLACKPINK reached number two with their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM’ last year.
Meanwhile, their agency JYP Entertainment has announced that they will launch a brand-new girl group next year. The forthcoming K-pop act will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-Young, who is the agency’s first female member of the board.