TWICE drop ‘The Remixes’ album, features new collaboration with Boys Like Girls

K-pop girl group TWICE have dropped a remix album titled ‘The Remixes’, featuring seven re-arranged versions of some of their hit songs, alongside several new collaborations.

The new record, which dropped on streaming services earlier today (November 22), includes new English versions of ‘Alcohol-Free’ and ‘Cry For Me’, as well as an electronic dance pop remix of ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ with DJ Jonas Blue, which first dropped as a pre-release for ‘The Remixes’ last week.

TWICE also joined forces with pop-rock band Boys Like Girls on a refreshed version of ‘I Can’t Stop Me’, and collaborated with DJs Ian Asher, Carneyval and Lee Hae-sol on remixes of the songs ‘The Feels’, ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘More & More’, respectively. Listen to the record below.

In other K-pop news, aespa’s Karina has joined the cast of an upcoming reality series from Netflix titled Agents of Mystery. She is set to star alongside former Girls’ Day member and actress Lee Hye-ri, actors Kim Do-hoon and Lee Yong-jin, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer John Park.

While an official premiere date for the series has yet to be announced, Netflix announced that the show will be produced by Jeong Jong-yeon, who previously helmed the viral Netflix reality show The Devil’s Plan, which premiered earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming original K-drama series My Man is Cupid, starring Mask Girl‘s Nana and Daily Dose of Sunshine‘s Jang Dong-yoon.