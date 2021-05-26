TWICE to hold virtual fan meet in Philippines on June 27

K-pop girl group TWICE will be holding a virtual fan meet for fans in the Philippines next month, in collaboration with a local fashion brand.

Filipino fashion brand BENCH announced earlier this Monday (May 24) via Facebook that they will be organising an online fan meet with TWICE on June 27 via live stream on Filipino community platform Kumu.

“Yup you read it right – we’re holding a 2021 Virtual Fun Meet with TWICE and our hearts are already going Pit-A-Pat with excitement,” said the fashion brand, including details of what fans can do to secure the opportunity.

Fans who are interested in attending the virtual fan meet can qualify by making minimum purchases of products from BENCH between June 7 to June 13, while also standing the chance to win other prizes, such as fan interaction opportunities, signed albums and other merchandise.

TWICE were appointed “Global Benchsetters” by BENCH in December 2019, endorsing the brand on an international scale. Other celebrities that have previously been tapped by the brand for endorsement include South Korean actors Ji Chang Wook and Park Seo Joon, as well as Hollywood young stars Noah Centineo and Cole Sprouse.

TWICE will be releasing their 10th mini album ‘Taste of Love’ on June 11, as well as the music video for the title track ‘Taste of Love’ on June 9. While ‘Taste of Love’ is the group’s first domestic release of 2021, the nine-member group have also released a Japanese album titled ‘Kura Kura’ earlier this month, which notably featured a Japanese-language title track of the same name and a B-side track called ‘Strawberry Moon’.