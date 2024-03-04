TWICE top Billboard 200 for the first time with ‘With YOU-th’

TWICE have achieved their first Number One on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest mini-album, ‘With YOU-th’.

‘With YOU’th’, which was released on February 23, made its debut on top of the Billboard 200 for the week ending February 29 with 95,000 equivalent album units sold in the US. The feat was announced by Billboard yesterday (March 3).

Physical album sales and digital album downloads alone accounted for 90,000 units, marking the highest first-week sales for any K-pop group so far this year.

Although this marks the fifth time the nine-piece have charted in the chart’s Top 10 in their career, ‘With YOU-th”s record-breaking sales make it their first album to top the chart.

With this, TWICE have now become the eighth K-pop act to top the Billboard 200, following the likes of BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans and ATEEZ. They are notably the third girl group in K-pop history to achieve such a feat.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the US each week, which is determined by a combination of traditional album sales, streaming equivalents and digital song download equivalents.

‘With YOU-th’ is headlined by title track ‘One Spark’, the music video for which was simultaneously released with the album late last month. The record also features pre-release single ‘I Got You’, which received a Lauv remix on February 5.

‘With YOU-th’ marks TWICE’s first music as a group in nearly a year, since the release of ‘Ready To Be’ in March 2023, which was led by title track ‘Set Me Free’. Throughout the rest of 2023, the girl group embarked on their massive Ready To Be’ world tour.