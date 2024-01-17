‘Twin Peaks’ star Kyle MacLachlan recreates Lorde’s Instagram teaser pictures

Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLachlan has recreated one of Lorde‘s recent Instagram posts teasing new music, much to the delight of fans.

The actor, who is known for his collaborations with David Lynch on projects like 1984’s Dune and 1986’s Blue Velvet, revealed that he was a fan of the ‘Solar Power‘ singer with an out of the blue social media post yesterday (January 16).

Back in December, Lorde – real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor – stirred up excitement from fans with two selfies of her wearing headphones, captioning the picture: “Listening to myself.”

Advertisement

Fans quickly began to wonder if the rare Instagram update meant new music could be on the way soon, but Lorde followed up by telling fans that “we’re not CLOSE close”.

MacLachlan appeared to be among those eagerly awaiting Lorde’s fourth album, who recreated the two pictures and posted them with the same caption.

You just get it 🎧 https://t.co/wrPmAaswq9 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 16, 2024

The pictures even caught the attention of Lorde herself, who commented on his Instagram post: “I am……….speechless Kyle!”

She also re-shared the picture to her Instagram story with the caption: “O KAY Kyle !!”

Advertisement

MacLachlan replied to the New Zealand artist: “Much admiration…and there’s always music in the air.”

Responding to the pictures being shared side by side on X/Twitter, the Sex And The City actor wrote: “You just get it.”

Lorde just put out a story about Kyle MacLachlan’s re-creation post, and left a comment on his Instagram – "I am………. speechless Kyle!" pic.twitter.com/ndHwIRFKTc — Lorde fix 🥀 (@Lorde_fix) January 17, 2024

Following Lorde’s original teaser in December, the ‘Melodrama‘ star clarified to fans that they might still be waiting some time for new music.

“We’re not CLOSE close you guys .. i’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know,” she commented on a fan page. “start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter.”

The new post came after Lorde once again teased new material back in the summer after making her return to the stage.

lorde and kyle maclachlan melodramatic queens pic.twitter.com/WnvIisJzSK — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) January 16, 2024

In September, the singer opened up about how she was currently “living with heartbreak” in an emotional letter to her fans.

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that listening to Lorde‘s ‘Royals’ changed “the trajectory” of her life.