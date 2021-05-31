Two dead, 20 injured in shooting outside Miami concert

Two people have been killed and another at least 20 more injured during a shooting outside a Miami concert over the weekend.

Three gunmen in ski masks fired at a crowd outside the El Mula Banquet Hall near the Country Club of Miami in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 30). As reported by the Miami Herald, three of the wounded victims are currently in critical condition.

Concert attendees were gathered at the venue for an album launch party that took place on Saturday night, hours prior to the shooting. Rappers performing at the event included local artist ABMG Spitta.

As reported by Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said the shooters were armed with semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and shot dozens of bullets into the crowd “indiscriminately”. They had been driving a white Nissan Pathfinder, and appeared to have been waiting for people to leave the venue before firing.

According to Ramirez, some unidentified people in the crowd fired back at the suspects.

Investigators hadn’t identified any suspects or motives by Sunday afternoon, however Ramirez said during a press conference that the attack was “definitely not random”.

“This type of gun violence has to stop,” he said. “Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted.”

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

Marcus Lemon, a US TV personality and CEO of Camping World, tweeted that he would offer $100,000 to any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of the attack.