Two Door Cinema Club announce Manila concert this August

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a concert in the Philippines set to take place this August.

The Irish indie trio will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena this August 13 in their first live show in the Philippines since their appearance at the In The Mix Festival in 2017. Tickets are set to go on sale this February 26 at 12pm local time via SM Tickets, with prices ranging from PHP3,500 for lower box tickets to PHP6,500 for VIP A standing and seated tickets.

Manila!! We’re so excited to come back and see you this summer! We’ve missed you x Tickets On-Sale: 12NN, Sunday 26th pic.twitter.com/WcWN7ynb1R — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) February 11, 2023

The band have yet to announce other dates in Southeast Asia.

The band previously appeared alongside Dua Lipa, Daya, DNCE, Zara Larsson and 5 Seconds of Summer at the sophomore edition of the In The Mix Festival in Manila in 2017, with the previous edition of the festival featuring the likes of The 1975, Third Eye Blind, Panic! At The Disco, James Bay, Elle King, and Twin Pines.

Two Door Cinema Club released their fifth studio album ‘Keep On Smiling’ digitally in September last year, with physical editions released on November 4. Written and produced by the TDCC during and coming out of the COVID-enforced lockdowns, ‘Keep On Smiling’ also features additional production from Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Taylor Swift, Bloc Party) and Marguerat (Halsey, Lana Del Rey, George Ezra).

In a three-star review of the LP for NME, Rhian Daly noted that the results were mixed, writing, “If Two Door are to hold onto anything from ‘Keep On Smiling’, it should be the playful, curious moments that convey a sense of fun, even if that’s deceptive. When things get serious on this record, the band stumble and the smiles begin to slip.”