Two Door Cinema Club return with new single ‘Sure Enough’

Two Door Cinema Club have returned with their vibrant new single ‘Sure Enough’ – listen to it below.

The Northern Irish trio’s new track is an explosion of energy, featuring fizzing synths reminiscent of retro video games and spry electric guitar lines, marking the start of their next era.

“Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie,” the band said of the new song in a press statement.

Advertisement

Listen to it below.

The new single arrives after the band’s recent announcement of a 2024 North American tour. They will embark on a 22-date tour in February 2024, kicking off at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia on February 21.

From there, the indie veterans will make stops in major cities such as Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Dallas and Houston. They will finish up on May 30 at the Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas.

General sale tickets go on general sale on Friday (September 29) at 10am local time – you can get yours here and check out the full list of dates here.

Two Door Cinema Club’s next UK dates are scheduled for October 24 at the Connexin Arena in Hull and October 25 at the Dome in Doncaster. They will then play a two night run at the Liverpool Arts Club in Liverpool on October 26 and 27 followed by a string of dates in South America for the month of November. Find a full list of dates here and visit here for any remaining tickets.

Advertisement

NME described the band’s last album, 2022’s ‘Keep On Smiling‘, as “buoyant indie with occasional stumbles”. The three-star review added: “The Northern Irish trio continue to redefine their sound. The results are mixed: their rousing anthemics soar, though the slow jams don’t quite stick.”