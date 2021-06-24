Two Inch Punch announces ‘A Month Of Sundays’ project, featuring Jessie Ware and more

London producer Two Inch Punch has announced a new project ‘A Month Of Sundays’, which features Jessie Ware, James Vincent McMorrow and more.

An idea sparked at the start of lockdown, the string of collaborative AA-side singles – set for release over the coming months – brings together Two Inch Punch’s fellow producers, artists and musical connections.

These songs will then appear on the ‘A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1’ album, which arrives on September 2 via Transgressive. The tracklist and full list of collaborators will be revealed soon.

Advertisement

Arriving today (June 24) are the first two tracks: Ware and McMorrow’s ‘Lost In LA’ and The Joy’s ‘Nginothando Lwakhe’ – listen below.

“It’s an absolute dream to be involved in such an exciting, collaborative project,” Ware said. “Not only did I get to work with one of my great friends again, I got to sing with one of my favourite voices, James Vincent Mcmorrow.

“The other collaborations on this project show just how instinctive and brilliant Two Inch Punch is, it’s been a total pleasure.”

Advertisement

Two Inch Punch explained that the project “started out with completely random records” at the beginning of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, when “every producer I know brought their studio setup home and tried to work out how to keep busy”.

“The best thing about it was there were no rules, no campaign. Just the most free and expressive we could be in a time we felt most trapped,” he added. “Pass it on (A Month Of Sundays) built momentum and snowballed. Having so many labels and artists trying to get involved was great to see.”

‘A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1’ is available to pre-order on vinyl and CD here, with proceeds going to Young Minds and Black Minds Matter.