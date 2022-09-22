Two Naif albums have seemingly been released on streaming platforms without band’s authorisation

Two Naif albums have been released on streaming platforms for the first time, seemingly without the band’s authorisation.

READ MORE: Indonesian newcomers crafting their own brand of fantasy pop

Early today (September 22), ex-Naif drummer Franki Indrasmoro Sumbodo (also known as Pepeng) highlighted the releases via Twitter with screenshots of Spotify and Apple Music pages for Naif’s 2008 full-length, ‘Let’s Go’ and an unreleased live album ‘Live at Paviliun 28’, both albums previously unreleased on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Written over the screenshots is a caption that reads, “Silakan kamu nikmati 2 album NAIF yang jarang ini, sepuasnya… sebelum nanti di-takedown.” (“Please enjoy these 2 rare NAIF albums, as much as you like… before they’re taken down.”) At the bottom of the post, Sumbodo alluded that the albums were uploaded without the band’s permission, adding, “Buat pihak yang merilis ke digital tanpa izin, yuk kita ngobrol dulu.” (“For those who released to digital without permission, let’s talk first”)

Hihihi… Makanya saya tadi bilang, “nikmati selagi ada”. 🤭

Sebetulnya senang ada yang berinisiatif gini, memasukkan ke DSP lagu-lagu NAIF yang belum ada digitalnya. Tapi plis pakai cara yang benar. Karena di balik itu semua terdapat hak orang banyak. — Franki Indrasmoro (@i_frank) September 22, 2022

In response to a comment from a fan, Pepeng indicated that he was glad someone took the initiative to upload the albums onto digital streaming platforms, but indicated the albums should have been uploaded “the right way”, as “many people’s rights” were attached to the albums.

In May 2021, Naif frontman David Bayu Danangjaya officially announced the band’s breakup in a video uploaded to his YouTube account. The announcement followed the departure of Pepeng and bassist Mohammad Amil Hussein (also known as Amil) in the second half of 2020.

The band later revealed that the split was more than a decade in the making, stating that since the release of their 2007 album ‘Televisi’, with Amil stating that “[they’d] meet backstage or on the plane when [they were] playing outside of Jakarta, but [they] didn’t stay in the same room”.

Naif were formed in 1995 while its members were students of the Jakarta Art Institute (Institut Kesenian Jakarta). They released their self-titled debut album in 1998, and went on to release a run of seven albums over 17 years, which concluded with 2017’s ‘7 Biddadari’.