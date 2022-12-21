Two people reported dead at Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival

At least two attendees of the recent Wonderfruit Festival in Thailand have reportedly been announced dead in the wake of the weekend festivities.

Coconuts Bangkok reported that a veteran Bangkok DJ who was spinning at the festival and an Indonesian wakeboarder attendee passed away at the event held at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya from December 15 to 18. Swiss national Guillaume Wyss, better known as Bangkok-based DJ Boogie G, was found unresponsive on the festival grounds on the morning of December 16, with witnesses reporting that an associate attempted to wake the Music Makes Me High and Qommon founder before resuscitation attempts from medics on the grounds failed.

The outlet reported that a shift supervisor at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital confirmed the DJ was pronounced dead upon being brought to the hospital at 5am after personnel attempted to get his heart to beat again.

Wyss had concluded a performance just hours prior from midnight to 2am. His wife of 14 years, DJ Pich Wyss confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing: “We’re devastated by the loss of our husband, father, son, brother and friend Guillaume Wyss aka Boogie G. He was loved and he loved you all.”

Tributes have since poured in for Boogie G.

Indonesian national Kimo Rusna, who opened Bali’s first wake park, was also pronounced dead after being brought to the hospital from the festival. His wife Dewa Sri Luce Rusna told the outlet: “He died at hospital because of a heart attack. We are currently in grieving. Thank you so much for the attention.”

However, Deputy Station Chief Lt. Col. Anuchet Katsomboon told the outlet that witnesses had reported seeing Rusna fall from the stands to the grounds at one of the festival venues, with preliminary investigations determining that the wakeboarder was under the influence of drugs or narcotics. An autopsy is underway.

Wonderfruit spokesperson Muanprae Wannasri told the outlet that the deaths were the first experienced at the festival since it began in 2014. “We are deeply saddened to have learnt that two attendees who fell ill at Friday’s night’s Wonderfruit passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and Pattaya Memorial Hospital,” she said, adding that on-site medical staff had delivered prompt treatment and assessment for the patients.

Wonderfruit has previously stressed its no-drug policy. The festival has yet to issue a statement publicly.

The festival featured an eclectic lineup featuring Japanese producer Soichi Terada, American EDM duo Telefon Tel Aviv, local rockers H3F and more across three stages. This year’s event was the seventh edition of Wonderfruit held since the festival was first held in 2014, with its 2017 festival postponed and 2020 and 2021 events cancelled.