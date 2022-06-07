TXT unveil dates and venues for Japan leg of ‘Act: Love Sick’ world tour

South Korean boyband TXT have the Japan venues and dates for their upcoming world tour, ‘Act: Love Sick’.

Today (June 7), the group took to Twitter to announce four upcoming shows in Japan as part of their previously announced ‘Act: Love Sick’ world tour. The tour is set to kick off in Seoul this July before heading to North America, with shows in cities of Osaka and Chiba in Japan during August. Further details can be viewed here.

The current dates for TXT’s forthcoming ‘Act: Love Sick’ world tour are as follows:

July 2022

2 – Seoul, South Korea

3 – Seoul, South Korea

7 – Chicago, US

9 – New York, US

12 – Atlanta, US

14 – Dallas, US

17 – Houston, US

21 – San Francisco, US

23 – Los Angeles, US

September 2022

3 – Osaka, Japan

4 – Osaka, Japan

7 – Chiba, Japan

8 – Chiba, Japan

Last month, TXT released their fourth mini-album, titled ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ along with its title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. The five-track record also marked the first time the group had split into units for different tracks, on the B-sides ‘Lonely Boy (The tattoo on my ring finger)’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ had also marked TXT’s first domestic release of 2022, and arrived approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their May 2021 sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In a glowing five-star review of the recent record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that it “fully justifies that hype, continuing to position Tomorrow X Together as voices for their generation (and beyond) with songs that are both sublime in quality and evocative reflections of life’s ups and downs.”