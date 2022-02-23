TXT and ENHYPEN to reportedly hold in-person concerts this year

TXT and ENHYPEN are reportedly set to hold in-person concerts this year, according to HYBE officials.

At the HYBE IR Conference call for the fourth quarter of 2021 held earlier yesterday (February 22), the management company’s officials announced that several artists under HYBE’s roster are currently making plans for in-person events. These events will “proactively adopt hybrid formats, combining online and in-person performance.”

“Especially Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and ENHYPEN will hold their first-ever in-person concert since their debut to connect with more fans,” a HYBE official added, as translated by Koreaboo. Further details on the groups’ first in-person concerts and what they will entail have yet to be released.

During the conference call, HYBE officials also stated that BTS would be holding more in-person concerts overseas, following their three ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ shows at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea in March.

“​​In addition to three concerts scheduled for March, BTS is planning additional ones abroad,” HYBE officials said. “We will keep you updated with more details soon.”

Soon after the call, Big Hit Music announced that BTS would be headlining the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in April. It’s currently unclear if HYBE’s plans for more overseas BTS concerts will expand beyond the current April dates.

Several members of TXT have recently joined American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese on her latest single ‘PS5’. The song features vocals from TXT members Taehyun and Yeonjun, along with production by DJ Alan Walker.