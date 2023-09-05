Listen to a snippet of TXT and Anitta’s new song ‘Back for More’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Brazilian singer Anitta have teased their new song ‘Back for More’.

Yesterday (September 4), TXT released a teaser for their upcoming song ‘Back for More’, featuring Anitta. It features the musicians performing choreography to the song on a soundstage with a black backdrop.

“Ya estoy a empezar / All I know if, if you walk away / Give me something (Give me something) / Baby, it’s okay,” they sing in the snippet of ‘Back for More’.

Advertisement

‘Back for More’ will be released on September 15 at midnight ET/1pm KST, alongside a ‘Performance Ver.’ of the song. A TXT-only version of the song will be released on September 18, alongside House and Afrobeats remixes.

Prior to the song’s release, TXT and Anitta will perform ‘Back for More’ for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. The K-pop boyband are also up for two awards at the ceremony: Best K-pop and Push Performance of the Year.

Meanwhile, Anitta is up for Best Latin for her song ‘Funk Rave’. Other notable nominees include Taylor Swift (with eight), SZA (with six) and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith (all with five).

No, you are NOT dreaming: @TXT_MEMBERS ARE PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAS ‼️ Watch them take the #VMAs stage for the *first-time* with @Anitta – September 12 on @MTV💙 pic.twitter.com/5KXffRfG5N — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2023

Advertisement

TXT will release their third studio album, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’, in October. It’ll come eight months after their January mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, led by the single ‘Sugar Rush Ride’.

Since its release, the boyband have also dropped the collaboration single ‘Do It Like That’ with the Jonas Brothers, and debuted their new Our Lost Summer documentary on Disney+.