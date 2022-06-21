TXT announce Asia shows for upcoming ‘Act: Love Sick’ world tour

K-pop boyband TXT (Tomorrow X Together) have announced new dates in Asia for their first-ever world tour.

On June 21, Big Hit Music uploaded a notice on fan community app Weverse detailing the group’s forthcoming shows in Asia, later sharing the news on Twitter. Called ‘Act: Love Sick’, the previously announced tour is set to kick off in Seoul this July before heading to North America and Japan, before hopping over to the rest of Asia.

In addition to the previously confirmed tour dates, TXT will also be performing six shows across four more Asian cities — namely Jakarta, Manila, Taipei and Bangkok — this coming October.

At the time of writing, Big Hit Music has yet to release ticketing details for these newly announced shows. The Asia dates (excluding South Korea and Japan) of TXT’s ‘Act: Love Sick’ tour are as follows:

October 2022

12 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition

15 – Manila, Mall of Asia Arena

16 – Manila, Mall of Asia Arena

19 – Taipei, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

22 – Bangkok, Thunderdome, Muang Thong Thani

23 – Bangkok, Thunderdome, Muang Thong Thani

Last month, TXT released their fourth mini-album, titled ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ along with its title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. The five-track record also marked the first time the group had split into units for different tracks, on the B-sides ‘Lonely Boy (The tattoo on my ring finger)’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ had also marked TXT’s first domestic release of 2022, and arrived approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their May 2021 sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In a glowing five-star review of the recent record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that it “fully justifies that hype, continuing to position Tomorrow X Together as voices for their generation (and beyond) with songs that are both sublime in quality and evocative reflections of life’s ups and downs.”