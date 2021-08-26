TXT’s Beomgyu on why he became an idol: “That would give me the opportunity to tell my own story”

Beomgyu of K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has opened up about why he became an idol and his passion for music production.

During a recent interview with PAPER Magazine, the singer-songwriter shared more about his childhood and how he became part of one of K-pop’s most popular boy groups. The publication noted that he “had no real ambition of becoming a K-pop idol”, but instead wanted to tell stories through music,

“I realised that if I was given the opportunity to debut that would give me the opportunity to tell my own story,” Beomgyu told the outlet. The singer has notably been involved in the writing and production for a number of TXT’s songs, including ‘MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)’ and ‘No Rules’.

“I try to remember the things that I’m feeling, the emotions and the parts of my life that I want to hold onto,” Beomgyu explained. “I think that the best way to express myself is through music, so I take these feelings and these parts of myself and try to create something beautiful out of it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician also shared that he had fallen in love with music as a child due to his father’s influence, who had introduced him to bands of the ’70s and ’80s, such as ABBA and Air Supply. “That’s when I realised that this is something that I wanted to do,” he said.

TXT recently dropped ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. The new version of their sophomore studio album added the recently released title tracks ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and the fan-dedicated ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’, as well as a “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.