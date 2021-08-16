TXT smile through adversity in the MV teaser for new single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’

South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have dropped a brand-new teaser for their upcoming music video for ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’.

At midnight KST on August 16, the group released an official music video teaser for ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, the lead single of their upcoming repackage album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’. The album is set to drop tomorrow (August 17) at 6pm KST.

In the new teaser, the members of TXT are seen singing passionately to the new track atop an outdoor platform. Several cuts show the boyband in various other locations such as a skate park and diner. Towards the end of the 28-second-long clip, a bloodied Beom-gyu smiles as he lies on the ground after falling off his bicycle.

Advertisement

“I’m a loser, Is a loser / I said run / As if you’re crazy, smile,” they sing emotionally in the new pop-rock inspired track.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’ is a re-release of TXT’s sophomore Korean-language album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which was released in late May. The upcoming album will see new tracks on top of its original tracklist, including ‘MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)’ and lead single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’.

Additionally, a new emo-core remix of the album’s original title track, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, will also be included.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ was awarded five stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly, who described the record as the group’s “best release to date”, as well as an album that “represents huge growth”.

Advertisement

Last month, TXT scored their first-ever entry on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart with their English-language track ‘Magic’. They also made waves on the Billboard 200 chart, with ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ becoming the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend four consecutive weeks on the chart.