TXT, Jonas Brothers drop ‘Jersey Club’ remix of ‘Do It Like That’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and the Jonas Brothers have dropped a new remix for their collaboration, ‘Do It Like That’.

The new version of ‘Do It Like That’ is dubbed the ‘Jersey Club Remix’. The remix speed up the vocals from the original version of the song, alongside an completely reworked club-ready instrumental that features bed squeaks, twinkling synths and a bouncy bass.

“Oh my God, don’t know how you do it like that / Blow my mind, then somehow you bring it right back / Yeah, oh my God, don’t know you do it like that,” the boybands sing on the chorus.

TXT and Jonas Brothers first released ‘Do It Like That’ earlier this month. According to the former’s agency, the song had been recorded when “TXT visited the United States as a part of their world tour,” per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Last week, TXT spoke about what it was like to work with the Jonas Brothers on the collaboration. “I had personally been a fan of their music growing up and even practiced with their music as a trainee, so it felt surreal to be working with them,” said member Yeonjun.

Meanwhile, Beomgyu added that the Jonas Brothers had been “incredibly welcoming from the moment we met”. “They were just as enthusiastic as we were about shooting content, which we really appreciated,” he said.

Elsewhere, Jonas Brothers are set to head on a massive 35-date North American tour for this summer. Their ‘Five Albums, One Night’ is set to kick off on August 12, with dates across the US until October.