TXT mark eighth week on Billboard 200 with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’

Tomorrow X Together have cemented their eighth week on the Billboard 200 charts with their latest mini-album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’.

The group’s latest record, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ returned to the 136th spot on the Billboard 200 chart on the week ending July 16. With this, the record is currently the longest-charting K-pop album of the year, surpassing Stray Kids’ ‘Oddinary’, who set the record with a seven-week stay on the chart.

Apart from the Billboard 200, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ also retained the third spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart, and is currently ranked seventh on the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. Notably, the mini-album debuted in the top spot of all three charts upon its release in May.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ marked TXT’s first domestic release of 2022, and arrived approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their May 2021 sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In a five-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly said the mini-album “fully justifies [their] hype, continuing to position Tomorrow X Together as voices for their generation (and beyond) with songs that are both sublime in quality and evocative reflections of life’s ups and downs”.

In other Tomorrow X Together news, the group recently announced that they are set to release a new single with American rapper and singer iann dior later this month.

The collaborative track, titled ‘Valley of Lies’, is described as an “indie alternative” song that “speaks about a lonesome journey that one takes towards the end of a relationship, along a trail of countless lies.” It’s set to arrive on July 22.