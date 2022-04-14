TXT drop first teaser, announce May release for new mini-album

TXT have teased their upcoming new mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, and also announced a release date for the project.

Today (April 14), the group’s label Big Hit Music announced that the boyband would be returning with their fourth mini-album, titled ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ next month. The record is currently scheduled to be released on May 9 at 6pm KST, according to the first teaser for the upcoming project.

The brief 20-second teaser clip introduces the boyband’s refreshed logo in light of their forthcoming comeback. It features a dynamic animation of the logo adopted for TXT’s last album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which then morphs into a rougher-looking version in red and black.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will arrive approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

Since then, the members of TXT have released several collaborations and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun lent their vocals to American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In the same month, Hueningkai released a cover of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne’s early-2000s hit ‘Sk8er Boi’, shortly after Lavigne responded to a tweet by the idol, where he referenced the track.

Lavigne has since shared his rendition of her song on Twitter, where she praised it as “amazing”. Hueningkai’s version of ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest cover song he has released on the official TXT YouTube channel.