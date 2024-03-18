Watch TXT’s Taehyun cover Bruno Mars’ ‘Finesse’

Big Hit Music has uploaded footage from TXT’s recent fan concert, including that of Taehyun’s exclusive cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘Finesse’.

The 2024 TXT ‘Fanlive Present X Together’ was held in person early this month, at Seoul’s Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium from March 2 to 3. The concert also received a Japanese edition, held at Tokyo’s Tokyo Garden Theater on March 8.

Last night (March 17), an official video of singer Taehyun’s special solo stage was uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel, which saw him perform an abridged cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘Finesse’. Taehyun’s cover stayed largely true to the original, and featured back-up dancers as well as original choreography to the song.

TXT – completed by Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu and Soobin – are set to kickstart their upcoming 2024 ‘Act: Promise’ world tour this May with a three-night residency at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, with more dates and overseas stops yet to be announced.

‘Act: Promise’ will be TXT’s third-ever world tour, following 2023’s ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ and 2022’s ‘Act: Love Sick’. Both those tours featured legs in the US, Asia and Japan.

The upcoming tour will be in support of the band’s third instalment of the ‘minisode’ series of mini-albums, titled ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’, due out on April 1 at 6pm KST. Its release will mark TXT’s first music in five months, with their last music being their third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’.

That record was led by the single ‘Chasing That Feeling’, and included the collaborations ‘Back For More’ and ‘Do It Like That’, featuring Anitta and The Jonas Brothers, respectively.