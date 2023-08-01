Hear TXT’s Taehyun sing ‘Seven’ by BTS’ Jungkook

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Taehyun has dropped his cover of ‘Seven’ by labelmate Jungkook of BTS.

Yesterday (July 31), TXT’s Taehyun released his cover of Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ on the community fan platform Weverse. For his version, the K-pop idol sang along to an instrumental version of the original.

“A masterpiece, a godly song, a great song, congratulations on Number One,” Taehyun wrote in the post’s caption. Listen to his cover below, as archived by fans on Twitter.

Around the same time, follow K-pop idol Jaehyun from boyband BOYNEXTDOOR also unveiled his rendition of the song.

if you all don’t know this is jaehyun from boy next door who covered jk’s seven pic.twitter.com/0YDbId72D8 — tine ★ (@PR0DJKS) July 31, 2023

Jungkook has since responded to both singers’ covers of the song on Weverse, as archived by fans on Twitter. “Taehyun, Jaehyun, I enjoyed watching your covers of ‘Seven’, thank you,” wrote the BTS member.

bts jungkook mentioned taehyun on weverse “taehyun, jaehyun [from boysnextdoor], (satoori in cute tone) i enjoyed watching your cover of seven hehe thank youuuuuuuuuu” @TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/vZ01lNYCoY — TXT Translations 💬 (@translatingTXT) July 31, 2023

‘Seven’ is Jungkook’s official solo debut and was released on July 14 alongside a video starring South Korean actress Han So-hee. Meanwhile, the song also features American rapper Latto.

The song is purportedly the first taste of Jungkook’s upcoming solo mini-album, which the singer aims to release by November 2023, according to his recent appearance on BTS member Suga’s online talk show Suchwita.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also recently won first place on South Korean music show Inkigayo with ‘Seven’. During an encore performance of the song to celebrate his win, the singer invited follow BTS member V to join him up on stage.