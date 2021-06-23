TXT tease new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, have announced a new version of their latest title track, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

The band’s label Big Hit Music uploaded the cover image for the upcoming song on Twitter yesterday (June 22), alongside its release date on June 25 at 6pm KST. The teaser also indicates that the new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ will feature three as-yet-unrevealed guest artists.

However, TXT fans have supposedly deciphered the guest musicians who will allegedly be featured on the song. Fan speculate that H1GHR Music rappers pH-1 and Woodie Gochild, along with previous TXT collaborator Seori, will appear on the new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

Neither the group nor Big Hit Music have confirmed the featured artists. More information about the new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ is expected to be released in the coming days.

The original rendition of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ appeared on TXT’s latest album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. The album also included contributions from other artists, including BTS‘ RM, Mod Sun, Olly Murs and more.

In a glowing five-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly described it as the group’s “best release to date”. She added that the album “represents huge growth” for the boyband, noting that it’s “no wonder they’ve been crowned both the leaders and ‘it boys’ of K-pop’s fourth generation”.