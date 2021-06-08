TXT describe ‘The Chaos Chapter’ as a “new page” to their story

If TXT’s ‘Dream Chapter’ series takes inspiration from their formative years, their ongoing ‘Chaos Chapter’ series is a mark of the group confronting harsher and darker themes in the years to come.

In a new interview with FilmiBeat, the boyband spoke about the creative process behind their recently released sophomore album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. “Our new ‘Chaos Chapter’ series opens a new page to the story. The boy from our stories now faces the harsh reality of the world and his life is no longer the bliss he once knew,” Soobin explained. “In this new world, the boy feels empty and frozen. It’s a world of zero.”

Huening Kai, who is credited as a producer on the album, added that the recordis “genre-diverse and address a wide variety of topics and themes.” The album’s diversity is also a learning experience for the young singer.

“I learned so much more about producing and creating music through this opportunity. I’d like to create more songs of various genres in the future so please look forward to them,” he added. Huening Kai also noted the members’ active participation in the album’s production, citing his and Taehyun’s involvement in the writing and production of ‘Dear Sputnik’ as an example.

Yeonjun, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude towards American artists Mod Sun and Ashnikko, as well as singer-songwriter Seori, and BTS leader RM – all of whom contributed to ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

“I think each artist’s distinctive color and sound came together with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s unique style to create a much richer discography, so we’re immensely grateful to them and very proud of the output,” the singer added.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ marks TXT’s second release if 2021, following their first Japanese-language album ‘Still Dreaming’ earlier this January. Their Japanese debut album featured original songs like ‘Everlasting Shine’ and ‘Force’.