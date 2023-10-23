TXT turn into anime characters for new ‘Crayon Shin-chan’ episode

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will make a special appearance in the beloved anime series, Crayon Shin-chan.

According to TXT’s label Big Hit Music the K-pop boyband will appear in the October 28 episode of Crayon Shin-chan, which airs on Japanese network TV Asahi, per News1.

Titled ‘TXT is Here’, the episode will follow the boyband as they teach the series’ titular character chorography to one of the songs. Notably, the boyband recorded their own dialogue for both the Japanese and Korean versions of the episode.

TXT SHIN CHAN IS REAL? pic.twitter.com/yebyJow1vm — franz III (@KTH1stlove) October 22, 2023

In addition to the upcoming episode of the animated series, TXT will also make an appearance in the manga version of Crayon Shin-chan. More details about that appearance have yet to be revealed.

TXT’s newly announced appearance in Crayon Shin-chan comes shortly after the K-pop boyband made their return with their new album, ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’. The record features the lead single ‘Chasing That Feeling’.

