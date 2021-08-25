TXT’s Huening Kai on reaching his goals: “I still have a long way to go”

Huening Kai of K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has opened up about his ambitions as a musician.

In a brand-new interview with GQ Korea, Huening Kai was asked what question he would ask himself, to which he responded with: “Have you achieved the goal you’re striving towards?”

The TXT vocalist revealed that his “goal” was to “[touch] people’s emotions through music”, as translated by Soompi. He went on to answer his own question, noting that he is “currently still in the process” of reaching his ambitions. “I think I still have a long way to go,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Huening Kai also shared how he approached the group’s sophomore studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. “It was a time when I focused solely on emotions,” he explained.

“When I’m singing, I find that the emotions are the most important. Since most of our songs heavily emphasize a story, I pay a lot of attention to conveying the lyrics,” he added.

TXT recently dropped ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. The new version of their sophomore studio album added the recently released title tracks ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and the fan-dedicated ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’, as well as a “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

In a four-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that while the repackaged album “finds TXT continuing to grow and explore everything they’re capable of with some brilliant, exhilarating results”.