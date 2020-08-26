Ty Dolla $ign announces new single ‘Expensive’, featuring Nicki Minaj

Ty Dolla $ign has announced the forthcoming release of a new single, ‘Expensive’, which features Nicki Minaj.

The single was teased on the rapper’s Instagram overnight (August 26), along with the cover art for the track. It will arrive later this week (Friday August 28).

Advertisement

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj last teamed up to feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s track ‘Hot Girl Summer’. This year alone, Ty has also collaborated with Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child, 24hrs, dvsn and Buju Banton, Mahalia and Jacob Collier, and, most recently, Kanye West, FKA Twigs, serpentwithfeet and Skrillex for ‘Ego Death‘.

Ty Dolla $ign’s latest solo full-release was his 2017 album ‘Beach House 3’. Upon its release, NME gave the 20-track album a three-star review, saying the “mixtape has its moments, but doesn’t quite reach its potential”. Since then, he’s gone on to release a joint album with Jeremih, titled ‘MihTy’.

In July, Ty Dolla $ign announced a new album, ‘Dream House’. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Minaj has also featured in her fair share of tracks this year, including ‘Move Ya Hips’ with A$AP Ferg, ‘Trollz’ with Tekashi 6ix9ine and the remix of Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’. She also released her first and only solo single for this year, ‘Yikes‘, back in February.