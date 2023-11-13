Ty Dolla $ign shares update on new album with Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign has shared an update on his forthcoming joint album with Kanye West.

During a recent show, the rapper – real name Tyrone William Griffin Jr. – told the audience that he had recently flown in from Saudi Arabia, where he worked with West on their upcoming project.

“I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia,” Ty said. “I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon.”

Advertisement

It comes just days after a “multi stadium listening event” for their joint album had reportedly been cancelled.

Speculation about a collaborative album arose when West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut his new album on October 1.

Rumours also swirled about an upcoming concert in Italy to promote the new album, before sources shared that the concert will not be taking place due to safety fears.

The pair’s last collaboration together was ‘Junya Pt 2’ alongside Playboi Carti from Ye’s 2021 album, ‘Donda‘.

A new album would mark Ye’s first release since his spate of controversial comments last year that were criticised as antisemitic. Back in October 2022, it emerged that West is no longer signed to record label Def Jam.

Advertisement

West also reportedly filed several trademark applications for the use of ‘Yews’ last month.

In September, ‘Jesus Is King 2’ – West’s follow-up to his 2019 gospel album – was leaked online. Earlier in the month, it was revealed that the rapper was suing an unknown Instagram user over music leaks.