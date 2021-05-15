Tyga and 2 Chainz producer Mally Mall sentenced to 33 months in prison for running prostitution ring

Mally Mall, the producer who has worked with 2 Chainz, Tyga and Rae Sremmurd, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for running a prostitution business.

Appearing in a Las Vegas court on Thursday (May 13), federal prosecutors said Mall (real name Jamal Rashid) “exploited hundreds of victims” through manipulation, “imposing rules and threatening them so that they would prostitute for him.”

Between April 2002 and September 2014, the 45-year-old “operated a high-end prostitution business that transported victims across the United States,” using paid websites “to advertise the victims for prostitution purposes,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada.

The victims were either considered “independent contractors,” who paid Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution, or “priority girls,” who turned over nearly all of their earnings, the attorney’s office said. NBC News reports that federal prosecutors said rates ranged anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 per date but each woman would only get around $100 for their services.

Prosecutors also said that Rashid “encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business.”

The producer, who made frequent appearances on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and was mentioned on Drake‘s ‘The Motto’ record, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Rashid told U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro that he has “not engaged in any criminal activity” since 2014.

“I truly apologise to the court, the government and, most importantly, the women involved,” he reportedly told the judge.

Rashid’s lawyer, David Chesnoff, asked the judge for a two-year sentence and cited his client’s work with the homeless and teenagers in crisis as part of his rehabilitation, however Navarro imposed the maximum sentence as recommended by the prosecution and three years of supervision after prison.

“Jamal accepted full responsibility for his conduct that occurred almost a decade ago,” defence lawyer Richard Schonfeld said. “He will serve his sentence and looks forward to returning to the music industry.”

Attorney Steven Shaddow added: “[Mally Mall] long ago accepted responsibility for his actions in this case and has worked hard to turn his life around. He always recognised that his punishment would likely include substantial time in federal custody, but looks forward to his release and successful return to the music business.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.