Tyga deletes OnlyFans account, launches own Myystar platform

Tyga has deleted his OnlyFans account after it was announced that the platform will no longer host sexually explicit content.

From October, the popular content subscription service will be not be allowing users to post content containing explicit images or videos – something which has been met with criticism from a lot of its creators.

Tyga, who has become well known on OnlyFans for creating regular content of a sexually explicit nature, has now deleted his account in favour of starting his own platform.

The ‘Rack City’ rapper has teamed up with Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS, who was behind the branding of VFILES, 88RISING, and has worked with Travis Scott and Kanye West, to launch Myystar, a similar type of platform to OnlyFans but strictly for sexual content.

According to a press release, the new platform will give users “the creative freedom they deserve”, and will only take 10 per cent from creators’ earnings as opposed to OnlyFans 20 per cent.