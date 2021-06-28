Tyler The Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for past tweets: “Didn’t wanna offend her”

Tyler, the Creator has apologised to Selena Gomez for a series of controversial tweets he made about the singer 10 years ago.

The rapper sent a series of explicit messages to the singer, including one which saw him state: “I just want to fuck Selena Gomez in her fucking mouth.”

The posst saw Tyler facing a ban from the site, and he’s now addressed the controversy some 10 years later.

On ‘Manifesto’, taken from Tyler’s new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, he raps: “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy shit. Didn’t wanna offend her, apologise when I seen her. Back when I was tryna fuck Bieber, Just-in.”

Tyler, who is close friends with Bieber, also previously admitted that he wasn’t a fan of Gomez – who memorably dated the singer until 2018.

“No, we don’t like each other,” Tyler admitted. “‘Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that’s my homeboy – she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?”

Gomez is yet to respond to the track.

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Igor’, was previewed with recent singles ‘Lumberjack’ and ‘WUSYANAME’. Ahead of the album’s release, Tyler shared a comical teaser skit titled ‘Brown Sugar Salmon’.

The new album features guest appearances from Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert (both on ‘Juggernaut’), Lil Wayne (‘Hot Wind Blows’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘Wusyaname’), Domo Genesis (‘Manifesto’) and more across its 16 tracks.