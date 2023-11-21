Tyler, The Creator calls for more music journalism, apologises for slamming ‘Hot Ones’

Tyler, The Creator has said he wants more music journalism and less “gossiping”-style interviews from artists in a recent interview.

The LA native spoke to “The Human Serviette” Nardwuar at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where he argued that artists need to start talking more about their music rather than give into tabloid gossip.

“Music is my favourite thing and I could talk about it all day,” Tyler told the infamous journalist. “But we’re at a point where a musician who you know for music is being interviewed on a platform about music, talking in detail about music — his passion and what he’s known for — and people are like, ‘Why does he keep doing that?'”

He continued: “But, you know, if I was on here gossiping or talking about so and so, who got beef, then people will feed into it. And it’s like, ‘No, we need to get back to talking about music.’”

While talking to Nardwuar, Tyler threw shade at platforms such as Complex‘s interview series, Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping.

Tyler said: “We need to stop fucking going sneaker shopping or fucking deep-throating hot wings for an hour. Talk about your album. Talk about music. Talk about the 15 songs that you guys have spent time to get mixed and mastered and put your heart into and produced and did all these things.

“And then when the album comes out and it sells two copies, everyone’s confused. But it’s like, they don’t want to talk about the music or the album; they’d rather fucking go eat chicken wings and sneaker shopping.”

The clip of Tyler taking a jab at Hot Wings went viral just hours after the video was uploaded, before the ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ rapper published a statement which included an apology to host Sean Evans.

“In the interview, I shared a thought about the lack of journalism in the music/artist that seldomly speak about the music and only gossip etc and used Hot Ones as one of the two examples,” Tyler wrote on X/Twitter. “It comes off as having disdain towards the show which I don’t, but really it was to be used as a broader example that popped in my head while trying to make the point.”

He added: “I could’ve said one of the podcast/outlets that really pushes the more negative stuff but, in the moment, I didn’t. So Sean you didn’t really deserve the energy that comes off, wasn’t my intention at all although ‘deep-throating chicken’ sounds hilarious to me.

He added: “This will likely get [sic] most lost get lost while the clip continues to get tossed around, but at least a few of you will see this. won’t change much since it’s out but yeah. really wish I used a different example, you seem like a sweet ol’ lady.”

Evans replied to Tyler, writing: “‘Deep throating chicken’ is a funny turn of a phrase, as always lifetime open invite to the show we’ll talk about music.”

“Deep throating chicken” is a funny turn of a phrase, as always lifetime open invite to the show we’ll talk about music — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) November 17, 2023

Last week, Tyler, the Creator’s popular festival Camp Flog Gnaw returned after a three-year hiatus, headlined by Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem – billed as The Hillibillies – and included SZA, WILLOW, Turnstile, Beabadoobee and more.

The Odd Future star joined The Hillbillies on stage while they performed their eponymous track ‘The hillbillies’ for the first time.