Tyler, the Creator drops self-directed music video for ‘Lemonhead’

Tyler, the Creator has unveiled a surreal video for his ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ cut, ‘Lemonhead’

Dropping on Friday (July 9), the video for ‘Lemonhead’ – which runs at just over a minute long – was self-directed by Tyler.

Though shot in a sparse landscape, the action is fast, vibrant and witty. ‘Lemonhead”s spoken opening plays out with Tyler conversing with an older gentleman carrying a tuba that personifies the horn-heavy track.

Arriving on June 25, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ marks Tyler’s sixth studio album, and also featured the singles ‘Corso’, ‘Lumberjack’ and ‘WUSYANAME’.

In a four-star review of the offering, NME called it “a kaleidoscopic record that reaffirms his greatness”.

“The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”

The album topped the Billboard 200 and featured the guest talents of artists such as Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell and more.

Despite the impressive list of guest features, Tyler recently spoke about how A$AP Rocky ignored his requests to collaborate on the release. At a recent pop-up show, the rapper revealed album cut ‘Corso’ had been written with Rocky in mind – upon reaching out to the ‘Praise The Lord’ rapper, Tyler was snubbed.

“I made that beat for me and Rocky shit, but that n***a ignored me for five months,” Tyler said

The pair last collaborated on 2018’s ‘Potato Salad’.