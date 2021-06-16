Tyler, the Creator shares new track and video ‘Lumberjack’

After lots of teasing, Tyler, the Creator has shared a new track and video – hear ‘Lumberjack’ below.

The new song has been teased over recent weeks by a series of billboards, a fan hotline and more, with fans expecting the follow-up to 2019’s ‘IGOR’ to be imminent.

Firstly, new billboards featuring the words “Call Me If You Get Lost” and a phone number began popping up in various locations, prompting fan speculation the rapper was about to kick off his new album rollout. Then, a promo video called ‘SIDE STREET’ was shared, which also featured the same tagline: “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

A snippet of a new song was then shared with fans who called a Tyler-related hotline.

Fans are speculating that the teasers relate to a new album, and we now have the first official material from the next era of Tyler.

Listen to ‘Lumberjack’ and watch its video below.

‘IGOR’, his most recent full-length album, came out in 2019. A four-star NME review of the album said: “Love may not often see eye-to-eye with Tyler, but he’ll always have the loving embrace of music to draw comfort from. ‘IGOR’ sees the 28-year-old expressing his flourishing musicianship, showcasing his strength as a songwriter with a keen eye for detail.

“‘IGOR’ is an accomplished and evergreen record that’s well worth putting your phone down, turning the TV off and devoting your full attention span to.”

In March, Tyler released a new song titled ‘Tell Me How’, after it was featured in an advertisement for Coca-Cola the previous month. Earlier in the year, he featured on the Brent Faiyaz track ‘Gravity’.