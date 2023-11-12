Tyler, the Creator unveils schedule for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Tyler, the Creator has revealed the full schedule to play at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
The rapper revealed the lineup for his ongoing festival in August, which will return for the first time in four years on the weekend of November 11-12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Headliners include himself, SZA, and ‘The Hillbillies’ (assumed to be Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem due to their song of the same name).
Other acts slated to play include Ice Spice, Beabadoobee, Willow, PinkPantheress, and Balming Tiger. Check out the full schedule below:
Channel 1
6:05 PM – Fana Hues
6:35 PM – Balming Tiger
7:15 PM – Beabadoobee
8:00 PM – Teezo Touchdown
8:40 PM – Turnstile
9:50 PM – Kevin Abstract
10:50 PM – Tyler, the Creator
12:00 AM – Fuerza Regida
12:50 AM – Clipse
Channel 2
6:05 PM – Liv.e
6:35 PM – Maxo
7:15 PM – Baby Rose
7:55 PM – Left Brain
8:30 PM – Paris Texas
9:20 PM – Ravyn Lenae
10:10 PM – Ice Spice
10:50 PM – Badbadnotgood
Sunday, November 12, 2023
(All times listed in Eastern Standard Time – schedule is subject to change)
Camp Stage
7:15 PM – Willow
8:30 PM – Syd
9:45 PM – Dominic Fike
11:10 PM – Rex Orange County
12:55 AM – SZA
Flog Stage
4:25 PM – Khamari
5:20 PM – Spinall
6:20 PM – Daisy World
7:20 PM – Domo Genesis
8:20 PM – PinkPantheress
9:20 PM – Lil Yachty
10:45 PM – Earl Sweatshirt
12:00 AM – Cuco
Gnaw Stage
4:00 PM – Julie
4:55 PM – Maxo Kream
5:50 PM – Mike G
6:50 PM – Redveil
8:00 PM – AG Club
9:15 PM – D4VD
10:25 PM – Toro y Moi
Camp Flog Gnaw will make its return after a quiet few years, the reasons for which Tyler’s manager Chris Clancy said was “really not that deep”.
“Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year,” he said.
2019’s edition saw Solange, FKA twigs, Brockhampton and others take to the stage. Whilst it was rumoured Frank Ocean would perform as the unnamed, surprise headliner, it was actually Drake. Drake was eventually booed off stage.
