Tyler, the Creator will voice a character on ‘Big Mouth’ season six

Tyler, the Creator will guest star on Big Mouth, with the rapper set to voice a character in an episode of the series’ sixth season when it premieres later this month.

Along with Tyler, other guests who will voice characters on season six of the animated Netflix show include Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, Amber Ruffin, Chris O’Dowd and Annaleigh Ashford.

Regular voice cast members like Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele will also be returning, with the likes of Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Kristen Schaal and Jenny Slate all appearing too.

Advertisement

According to a Netflix synopsis, Big Mouth season six will focus on “the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are”. A trailer for the upcoming instalment was released yesterday (October 3). Watch that below:

Back in April, Big Mouth was renewed by Netflix for a seventh season. At the same time, it was revealed that spinoff series Human Resources had also been renewed for a second season, after the first aired earlier in the year.

Tyler, the Creator’s appearance in Big Mouth will mark the rapper’s second appearance on an animated show this year, after Beavis and Butt-Head shared their thoughts on Tyler’s video for ‘See You Again’ during their show’s ninth season last month.

Since releasing latest album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ last year, Tyler, the Creator won the Cultural Influence Award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, and featured on songs like the Pharrell-produced ‘Come On Let’s Go’ (from Nigo‘s ‘I Know Nigo’). He then teamed up with Pharrell again, along with 21 Savage, for ‘Cash In Cash Out’.