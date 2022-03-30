Tyler, The Creator want fans to stop throwing things on stage at his shows

Tyler, The Creator has issued a request to fans who come to see him live, asking them not to throw things on stage while he’s performing.

The Odd Future rapper is currently in the midst of the US leg of his ‘Call Me If You Get Lost Tour’, and it seems as if he’s fed up with his audiences tossing stuff at him.

“Stop throwing your shit on stage,” Tyler wrote on Twitter yesterday (March 29). “I don’t want it. Now mid show i gotta move it. What’s the logic? Fucking stop. Thanks b.”

After Tyler made the request, a fan replied with a video in which the rapper stopped a recent show to address someone who threw something on stage.

“I don’t understand the logic of throwing your shit up here,” Tyler says in the clip. “Not only for safety reasons, but bro, I don’t want your shit. I don’t want it. Like, not even being funny. Every show someone throws something up here, and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your shit?”

Tyler continued in the clip: “Then if I slip and break my foot…stop throwing that fucking shit up here bro. Now you look stupid. Now everyone around you is looking at you like [you’re] a real fucking idiot. Stop. Fuck. Fucking, dick-fuck.”

Last week, Tyler, The Creator shared a new track called ‘Come On, Let’s Go’, produced by Pharrell Williams.

The song appears on a compilation album by DJ and A Bathing Ape founder Nigo, ‘I Know Nigo’, which arrived last Friday (March 25).

The one-minute-45-second ‘Come On, Let’s Go’ arrives with an accompanying official video, which was self-directed by Tyler, The Creator. It begins with the suited-up, shades-donning rapper performing his new cut in front of a yellow sports car.

Tyler released his sixth studio album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, in June 2021. In a four-star review, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.

“On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”