Typecast tease North American tour in 2023

Filipino emo rock band Typecast are returning to the United States and Canada in 2023.

The four-piece act, composed of members Steve Badiola, Chi Ressureccion, Pakoy Fletchero and Sep Roño, teased the tour via Instagram on November 7. No firm dates and locations have been announced as of press time.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the band teased a track off their forthcoming fifth studio album, their first in over a decade. While the album is slated to be released this year, no further details have been announced since. Vocalist Steve Badiola was hospitalised last year following a hit-and-run incident in November. He opted to sit out of live performances in 2022 to recover from his injuries.

Typecast’s last tour in the United States was in 2019, performing alongside Valley of Chrome. They stopped in six cities in the country, including Maryland, Virginia Beach, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York. The two bands then proceeded on a limited tour in Australia.

In the meantime, the band have been performing in various music festivals and locations in the Philippines. Recently, they performed at Bacolod City’s Masskara Festival, a local folk celebration in the region.