U2 say progress on their new album is “somewhat tied” to recovery of drummer Larry Mullen Jr

U2 have said progress on their new album is “somewhat tied” to their drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

In a new interview with Mojo, frontman Bono and bassist Adam Clayton spoke of the status of their upcoming album. Bono has previously said it will be “an unreasonable guitar record” with “big choruses”

Now, they have also revealed that work on the album has been partially stalled, with Clayton saying: “Starting work on new songs is somewhat tied to Larry’s situation. Could he commit to an album project? I don’t know.”

Mullen, U2’s drummer who is currently recovering from neck surgery, has pulled out of playing at U2’s Las Vegas Sphere residency. At the time, Clayton said: “The whole band and I’m sure the audience are going to be very sad and miss Larry. He wants to come back, he wants to be able to have a long career and continue his drumming so he’s taking care of those injuries.”

Speaking to Mojo, Bono has given his own insight into Mullen’s absence, as the band made the decision to replace Mullen with Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg. “It’s beyond the beyond of ‘tough’,” he said.

“It was the late ’70s, the last time we played without Larry,” he continued. “I think a motorcycle fell on his foot, and he couldn’t play, and we had a drummer called Eric [Briggs]. That wasn’t a great feeling, but Eric was very good-looking and Larry hurried back – he hopped behind the kit! But it’s not just that, you know, it’s a psychic force that Larry brings.”

Bono also spoke about the impact of Mullen’s injuries playing on their new track ‘Atomic City’, which is effectively the theme song to the band’s Sphere residency. He previously addressed this, saying that the drummer “gave it his all”.

In the interview with Mojo, Bono said: “He played for far longer than he’d planned over the next few days. And I think if you look at the video, you can see his back is in pain.”

The frontman has previously admitted that he didn’t think “the world is waiting on the next U2 album”. “I think we have to give them a reason to be interested in it,” he clarified. “I just want to write great tunes, because that’s where U2 started – with big choruses, clear ideas. And let’s go back there, but do it with some petrol and some matches.”

Bono has also teased the sound of U2’s new music, saying that they have some “amazing” music in the works: “Edge has about 100 in the bag. I have about 20… but [bassist] Adam [Clayton]’s got something to contribute.”

U2 are also reportedly in talks to extend their Sphere residency. Intially scheduled to run until December 16, there have been rumours than an extra 12 dates will be added to their stay – however, it has been unconfirmed when this will take place.