U2 team up with Martin Garrix to release Euro 2020 track ‘We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting’

U2 have teamed up with Martin Garrix to record the official song for Euro 2020.

The track, which is called ‘We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting’, is reportedly set for on May 14 ahead of the European Championships kicking off in June.

According to The Sun, Bono and the Edge are currently in London to a record a video for the track alongside the Dutch DJ.

A music insider said: “Martin adores football so this opportunity was ­massive for him, which is why he aimed for the very top when looking for collaborators.

“He has spent months and months working on this song to make it perfect and once Bono and The Edge were on board, it hit new heights.

We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting For w/ Bono & The Edge – May 14th! #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/vE6SGWs4cD — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) May 4, 2021

“They have spoken quite a few times and are in London at the moment working on the video. They can’t wait to get it out there for everyone to listen to really soon.”

Garrix also confirmed the collaboration on Tuesday (May 5), sharing a short video which confirmed that the collaboration will drop on May 14.

He was previously confirmed as the musician commissioned to create a song for the tournament in October 2019 and said it was an “incredible honour” to be asked.

Euro 2020 will kick off in June after it was delayed as a result of the Covid pandemic.